Azerbaijan's territorial integrity must be restored: Bangladeshi ambassador

The territorial integrity of Azerbaijan must be restored, Bangladesh's non-resident ambassador to Azerbaijan M. Allama Siddiki told reporters in Baku Jan. 17, APA reported.

Bangladesh backs Azerbaijan’s position of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the ambassador noted.

“We support the facts and figures recognized by the international community in relation to the conflict. We support a peaceful solution to the conflict,” he added.

Ambassador Siddiki stressed that Azerbaijan and Bangladesh are friendly countries supporting each other both within the UN and OIC.

The foreign ministries of Azerbaijan and Bangladesh will for the first time hold political consultations this year, the diplomat said, adding. “It will be difficult to bring the two nations together, if the governments won’t cooperate. We can learn a lot from each other, if small and medium-sized enterprises, financial institutions cooperate.

