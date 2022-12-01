Azerbaijan's Top Diplomat meets with EU High Representative

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has met with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, News.az reports citing Borrell’s Twitter.

"Discussed regional challenges with Azerbaijan’s FMJeyhun Bayramov. Underscored EU’s commitment to facilitate peace talks and confidence building in the South Caucasus. Counting on Azerbaijan’s cooperation to continue efforts towards peace building and regional prosperity," wrote Borrell.

