Azerbaijan's top military official visits Serbia for talks to enhance military cooperation

First Deputy Defence Minister – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev has started his official visit to Serbia at the invitation of his Serbian counterpart, Colonel General Milan Mojsilović.

First, the monument of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev in Tašmajdan park in Belgrade was visited, a wreath was laid and his memory was honoured. Then the statue of Serbian poet and writer Milorad Pavić was visited, flowers were laid and honour was shown.The General Staff of the Serbian Armed Forces hosted an official welcoming ceremony of the Chief of the General Staff of Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev. After the ceremonial passage in front of the honour guard, the national anthems of Azerbaijan and Serbia were played.Valiyev had a meeting with his Serbian counterpart.The meeting discussed the prospects for the development of military cooperation and exchanged a wide range of opinions on a number of issues of common interest.Then Valiyev met with Serbian Defence Minister Bratislav Gašić.The meeting discussed cooperation between the two countries in the military, military-technical and military-educational fields.It is worth mentioning that Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Serbia Kamil Khasiyev also took part in the meetings.The visit of the Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army to Serbia continues.

News.Az