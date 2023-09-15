Azerbaijan’s tourism potential promoted at international forum in Kazakhstan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Kazakhstan Tourism Development Forum, bringing together representatives from 30 countries, has today kicked off in Aktau, Kazakhstan, News.az reports.

Azerbaijan was represented at the event by Advisor to the Chairman of Azerbaijan’s State Tourism Agency Kanan Guluzada and Director of the International Markets and Business Events Department of Azerbaijan’s State Tourism Board Sevda Aliyeva.

The Azerbaijani delegation met with representatives of foreign countries participating at the forum, representatives of Kazakhstan’s newly established Ministry of Tourism and Sports, as well as Kazakhstan Tourism Association (KTA).

Acting head of the Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Aktau Elchin Mammadov also attended the event.

Addressing the forum, Sevda Aliyeva highlighted branding and marketing policy of Azerbaijani tourism, the country’s experience in attracting foreign tourists, as well as organizing business events.

News.Az