Azerbaijan’s vaccination national policy based on WHO recommendations - Head of WHO Office in Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan’s vaccination national policy is based on WHO recommendations, Hande Harmanci, Head of the WHO Office in Azerbaijan, said.

Harmanci made the statement during the 'Geopolitics of COVID-19 pandemic and vaccination' online-webinar.

She noted that it is a huge challenge for every country to try to pick through the various types of vaccines available at the moment.

“However in a way we are very lucky to have the variety of the vaccines available at hand. I think the Azerbaijani government is doing its best to give its population the best opportunities to receive the vaccination,” she said.

News.Az

