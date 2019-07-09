Azerbaijan’s War College hosts meeting with NATO experts

+ ↺ − 16 px

A meeting between the teaching staff of Azerbaijan’s special military-educational institutions and NATO’s expert group kicked off at the War College of the Azer

The meeting is held in accordance with the NATO-Azerbaijan joint action plan to support the development of the military education system, the Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday.

During the event, which will last until July 10, the NATO’s expert group gives presentations on the principles of distance learning, the creation of its platform and training modules, as well as holds practical exercises.

News.Az

News.Az