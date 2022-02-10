Azerbajan shares latest data on new COVD-19 cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has detected 7,632 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Thursday.

As many as 5,797 patients have recovered, and 24 patients have died in the country over the past day.

Up until now, 725,777 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 665,909 of them have recovered, and 8,972 people have died. Currently, 50,896 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 19,491 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, bringing the total number to 6,335,593.

News.Az