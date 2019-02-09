Azercell Academy has organized 231 training courses for various organizations

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Academy offers professional training programs for businesses and public agencies.

Azercell Academy, which organizes training and consulting services for public and private sectors in Azerbaijan, excelled with an active performance last year. The Academy organized 231 training sessions for both public and private companies in 2018, including subordinate institutions of The Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies such as Militarized Security Department, Baktelecom, Aztelekom, AzIntelecom, also Avand Technology, Azeronline, ELCOM companies, “ASAN Service” Call Center, as well as initiative group "Üçüncü Bahar" ("Third Spring").

Azercell Academy established in 2003 under Azercell, currently offers 32 programs instructed by 30 highly experienced specialists. The Academy used to conduct training only for Azercell staff at the beginning of its activity. Later on, amid the rising demand for similar training programs in the market, Azercell Academy extended the scope of its activities and launched training for entities collaborating with Azercell and other companies, as well as public agencies.

The training programs of Azercell Academy play a valuable role in the professional development of the participants. The course “Create your Career Brand” trains youth, as well as students to write a winning CV, prepare for interview and etc. The Academy also provides training on “Presentation Skills”, “Negotiation Skills” and other demanded topics for young employees of various companies. The training on “Customer Service Management” provides the managers of this division with know-how regarding staff training, recruitment and selection, development and evaluation of operational processes. The training package offered by the Academy also includes face-to-face and over-the-phone Customer Services, occupational health and safety, project management and as well as stress management.

The training aims to support the business development, provide high-quality service to customers, increase professional knowledge of the youth in customer service and ensure more effective application of gained skills.

Azercell makes a huge investment in human capital by allocating continuous funds for training. Subsequently, “Azercell Telecom” LLC was benchmarked against the requirements of “Investors in People” (IIP) standard and awarded GOLD Level of Standard as an indicator of the strong leadership, sustainable corporate culture and continuous development of human resource management experience. Notably, Azercell is the only company in Azerbaijan and the only telecom company in CIS with this level of recognition.

