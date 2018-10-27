Azercell acts as a GSM sponsor of “Global Influencer Day”

+ ↺ − 16 px

Take a chance to pitch your idea

“Azercell Telecom” LLC, the leading mobile operator in communication market of Azerbaijan, supports Global Influencer Day which is to bring the industry experts, inﬂuencers, engagers, brand and business owners together to discuss the latest trendy topics in the realm of the Inﬂuencer Marketing.

Azercell will act as a GSM Sponsor of Global Influencer Day to be held within the framework of “Innovation Week” jointly organized by the Ministry of Transportation, Communication and High Technologies and Haydar Aliyev Center. The Press conference of the event was held on 26th of October followed by QA session and exchange of opinions. Nigar Shikhlinskaya, the head of Corporate Communication Unit of Azercell Telecom informed that such events serve as straightforward steps towards facilitating and increasing the quality of human life. She also wished success to the people and organizations which make the notions of artificial intelligence, internet of things, big data, and entrepreneurship in ICT accessible and cognate for society. This event, which is also considered as the great platform for product placement of the business and brand owners will be held by FA International Trade Events on October 27, 28 in Baku with the official support by “Keepface İnfluencer" Marketing Platform.

The event organized for the second time in the country aims to bring brands and influencers together and will have representatives of highly respected companies, such as Microsoft, Google and Instagram, as well as speakers and initiators, known as industry experts.

The event will include discussions and presentations of topical issues, such as new trends in digital marketing, an influence of social networks and influencer marketing. Sofia, artificial intelligence robot, which everyone is looking forward to hearing, will act as the main speaker. The award ceremony of the influencers who are selected by the juries will be held at the end of the event.

For more information, please contact news@mcs.az

The leader of the mobile communication industry, the largest taxpayer and the biggest investor of the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan Azercell Telecom LLC was founded in 1996. With 48 percent share of Azerbaijan’s mobile telecom market Azercell’s network covers 80 percent of the territory (excluding 20 percent of the occupied territories) and 99.8 percent of population of the country. Currently, 4.5 million subscribers choose Azercell services. Azercell has pioneered an important number of innovations in Azerbaijan, including GSM technology, advance payment system, mobile internet services, Metro coverage, 24/7 call centre service, 7 day/week Front Office service, M2M services, one-stop-shopping approach Azercell Express offices, mobile customer services, Online Customer Care and Social Media Customer Care services, mobile e-signature service “ASAN Imza” etc. Azercell deployed first 4G – LTE services in Azerbaijan in 2012. According to the results of mobile network quality and wireless coverage mapping surveys by international systems, Azercell’s network demonstrated the best results among the mobile operators of Azerbaijan. Azercell is the only company in Azerbaijan and CIS region which has been awarded Gold Certificate of International “Investors in People” Standard.

