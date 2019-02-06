Azercell awarded with another “Socially devoted” certificate

+ ↺ − 16 px

Maintaining its leading position in telecom market of Azerbaijan, Azercell always excels with its innovative ideas and solutions in customer services. The company has been awarded with another “Socially devoted" certificate following the evaluation of its activity in social networks during the fourth quarter of 2018 by Socialbakers. Thus, according to the research conducted by Socialbakers, Azercell has responded to 99 percent of the customers’ inquiries on its official Facebook page.

Azercell was the first mobile operator in the country to be awarded with "Socially Devoted" certificate for its activity on Facebook page in 2012.

“Azercell Telecom” LLC is the first mobile operator in the country to launch its official pages in social networks and operate online. The ultimate goal of these innovative solutions is to bring the services closer to customers, inform them promptly on novelties, tariffs and campaigns, as well as ongoing projects and services. Currently, Azercell customers are provided with high quality services through Facebook, Twitter, Disput.Az, Google+, YouTube and Instagram. Subscribers may easily reach the company in social networks, obtain necessary information and solve their problems in a prompt manner.

