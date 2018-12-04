Azercell discloses new connection boundaries through Internet Of Things

+ ↺ − 16 px

The leading mobile operator of Azerbaijan will demonstrate comprehensive automation solutions together with the newest telco trends at BakuTel-2018.

IoT technologies as a new level of data sharing between devices open up further opportunities to communicate across networks, helping to create much more connected world. The internet of things, or IoT, is a system of interrelated computing devices, mechanical and digital machines that are provided with unique identifiers and the ability to transfer data over a network without requiring human-to-human or human-to-computer interaction. As the cutting-edge mobile communication services provider Azercell Telecom remains committed to its vision to connect people through advanced technologies by presenting a range of hi-tech solutions during the 24th BakuTel exhibition. Once again Azercell is being presented not only as a leading participant, but also as a main sponsor of this significant technological venue to be hosted in Azerbaijan from the 4th to the 7th of December, 2018 at Baku Expo Center.

Leading mobile operator offers extensive range of products and solutions in its stand for businesses, retail customers and for all eager followers of technological innovations:

Automation Solutions

YuMi (You and Me) – universal co-worker robot will be welcoming Azercell’s stand visitors this year. Collaborative, dual arm, small parts assembly robot that includes flexible hands, parts feeding systems, camera-based part location and state-of-the-art robot control is able to work side-by-side on the same tasks as humans. Innovative human - friendly robot with breakthrough functionality designed to unlock vast global additional automation potential in industry.

A number of smart security devices by MyKi Touch, MyKi Pet and MyKi Auto will help to track multiple data via single applications:

Smart agriculture service

Smart agricultural services are designed to increase productivity by installing field sensors to measure air and soil characteristics by using a special IоT device with a SIM-card. With the help of this technology, Farmers can get real-time information about the temperature and humidity of the air, soil parameters along with the irrigation recommendations.

MyKi Touch is the next generation of kids tracker, enabling parents to communicate with their children and get real time information for their location. With GPS module spotting precise position of the child, emergency SOS button, set in advance secure zones and other options MyKi Touch is a best way to guarantee safety of your kids.

Thanks to the integrated touch sensor, parents know whether their child has taken off the watch or is wearing it at the moment.

With MyKi Pet smart device pet-owners will not bother over location of their pets, receiving exact information on localization, setting special safety zones and even allowing to give remote instructions to pets.

While MyKi Auto gadget provides full security for your car and cargo without any wires, but single magnet installed in any type of vehicles, real time information on car’s location, energy saving mode battery, theft prevention function with immediate notification, travel information and other features. It is worth to emphasize that MyKi Auto does not need a power supply, this device works absolutely autonomously.

Azercell Smart Home is the new innovative service that will make your house more functional, more comfortable and safer. It gives you the option to have ultimate control, among others, of the lighting, the plugs, the temperature and the motion in the room, via a single app, from everywhere.

Improve your daily life

Your home is your own, personal space. A place where, more than any other place in the world, you want to enjoy yourself and feel comfortable. Now you can transform your house to a place that knows your wishes. With Azercell Smart Home, you can easily and quickly regulate the light intensity, the room temperature and the functions of the small devices of your house according to your own needs, in order to enjoy the entertainment and comfort you deserve.

Live in a protected house

Your home is a place where, more than any other place in the world, you want to feel safe. Now you can. Place cameras, sensors and other smart accessories that notify you on every motion, at the time it is happening. Now you have the option to constantly monitor your house, having absolute control and avoiding unpleasant incidents. More safety for you, more safety for your loved ones.

Enjoy ideal conditions in your house

Your home is a place, that more than any other place in the world, you must control. Now with the smart devices you have the option to determine and regulate remotely the energy that is consumed in your house. Thus, you will consume the energy you really need and save it.

Azercell Smart Home is ideal for you who wants to:

Have control of your home devices directly via your mobile phone. Receive safety alerts about what’s happening in your house via the motion & smoke detectors. Regulate the temperature in your house even when you are not there.

So, make rules and scenario about what will be happening automatically when you are entering or leaving the house

Azercell Exclusive

The Retail section of Azercell stand as a favorite corner to test the latest mobile innovations. Within the confines of Azercell Plus services, Zvooq, Bookmate and Bookmate Audio applications and services will be exhibited during the telecom event.

The special monitor connected to Mysim.az database will allow subscribers to find desired number combination immediately at BakuTel exhibition and register to get preferred number from any of Azercell Exclusive shops. This search engine is able to dispose any entered Azercell number within a second and specify its location according to the sales point.

Corporate segment

Azercell’s corporate customers will be also pleased with the new bundle offers such as “Şirkətim” pack providing newly joined users with 1000 countrywide minutes and 3GB mobile internet monthly.

The same conceptual section will also introduce special roaming offer for businesses with extensive data usage. The new roaming data package offers corporate segment subscribers 1GB of mobile internet for only 16 AZN.

Azercell will also feature innovative business solution Virtual ATS, allowing companies to organize telephone station for smartphones, set up customer service centers and multichannel “hotline” during their promotional campaigns. In addition, Virtual ATS provides businesses exclusive opportunities, such as individual telesecretary, conference call, call management and further 10 functions.

Supporting entrepreneurship

Azercell as the significant generator of innovative projects incubation, has allocated a separate section for its Barama Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center. Start-ups introduced by Barama display various business solutions based on information technologies.

“Owbike” project on development of websites do not require any technical knowledge for creation of html pages. Special software will allow to create sophisticated web-pages promptly and fast.

“Green Baku” - a small start-up that has managed to create first in the country eco-friendly stationary from recycled materials.

Many more start-up projects including “Appoll” platform for testing at educational centers, “Happy Moments” portal, “Dataforest” search engine, “Wexplain” online business platform will be presented to technology trends followers at this years BakuTel event.

Entertaining with Technology

The edge of high-tech will continue across the whole Azercell stand covering even Company’s traditional entertainment zone. During the days of exhibition all the guests are invited to participate at technology-driven contests and gain special presents from mobile operators.

This year’s telecom exhibition promises to be hot, and the highest temperature will be experienced at Azercell’s corner!

The leader of the mobile communication industry, the largest taxpayer and the biggest investor of the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan Azercell Telecom LLC was founded in 1996. With 48% share of Azerbaijan’s mobile telecom market Azercell’s network covers 80% of the territory (excluding 20% of the occupied territories) and 99,8% of population of the country. Currently, 4,5 million subscribers choose Azercell services. Azercell has pioneered an important number of innovations in Azerbaijan, including GSM technology, advance payment system, mobile internet services, Metro coverage, 24/7 call centre service, 7 day/week Front Office service, M2M services, one-stop-shopping approach Azercell Express offices, Online Customer Care and Social Media Customer Care services, Mobile Customer Care office, mobile e-signature service “ASAN Imza” etc. Azercell deployed first 4G – LTE services in Azerbaijan in 2012. According to the results of mobile network quality surveys of Global Wireless Solutions company and international systems specialized in wireless coverage mapping such as “Opensignal” and “Testmy.net”, Azercell’s network demonstrated the best results among the mobile operators of Azerbaijan.

