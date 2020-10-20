Yandex metrika counter

Azercosmos shares image of Azerbaijan's Zangilan

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Azercosmos shares image of Azerbaijan's Zangilan

Azercosmos has shared a satellite view of the liberated Zangilan city.

The image was posted on the satellite operator's Twitter page.

"Today, the Azerbaijani Army has liberated the city of Zangilan and six villages of the district, several villages of Fuzuli, Jabrayil, and Khojavend regions from Armenian occupation. We present the image acquired via Azersky after the liberation of Zangilan city."

News about - Azercosmos shares image of Azerbaijan's Zangilan

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      