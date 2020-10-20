Azercosmos shares image of Azerbaijan's Zangilan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azercosmos has shared a satellite view of the liberated Zangilan city.

The image was posted on the satellite operator's Twitter page.

"Today, the Azerbaijani Army has liberated the city of Zangilan and six villages of the district, several villages of Fuzuli, Jabrayil, and Khojavend regions from Armenian occupation. We present the image acquired via Azersky after the liberation of Zangilan city."

News.Az

