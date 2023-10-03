"Azersky-2" satellite to be produced in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), a world-leading aerospace and defense company, and Azercosmos, a pioneering force of Azerbaijan in the space industry, are announcing a cooperation agreement for the sale of two of IAI’s cutting-edge multispectral electro-optical satellites, better than 0.5-meter native resolution with a long life span and high imaging performance, News.az reports.

This landmark deal represents a significant step forward in space technology and cooperation between the two companies. Under the terms of the agreement, IAI will provide Azercosmos with two satellites within the Azersky -2 program, technology, and knowledge for the construction and operation of the satellites.

The transaction is expected to bring about exciting developments in the field of satellite technology, opening up new opportunities for both companies to explore. The agreement includes a long-term business partnership between IAI and Azercosmos, reflected in the establishment of innovation, entrepreneurship, academic, and study ecosystems in the field of space in Azerbaijan over the years.

IAI and Azercosmos are committed to a successful implementation of the Azersky-2 program and are looking forward to mutually beneficial cooperation in future space programs.

“This project is unique for both Azercosmos and Israel Aerospace Industries, and will undoubtedly contribute to the development of space cooperation between our countries. I consider our cooperation to be an important step in the development of human capital and space technologies in the country,” Azercosmos Chairman of the Board, Samaddin Asadov said.

"For IAI, the sky is not a limit but merely the starting point for our system's capabilities. Our commitment to innovation and exploration motivates us to partner with the foremost experts in the global space community, as we ambitiously shape the future of space observation together. We are proud to have made significant contributions to this cooperation for Azerbaijan, and we are sure that this collaboration will propel us to new heights," IAI President and CEO, Boaz Levy said.

News.Az