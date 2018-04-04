AZN 5M allocated for construction of ASAN Service center in Agjabadi

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has issued an order on projection and construction of ASAN Service center in Agjabadi district.

APA reports that AZN 5 million was allocated to the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan from the state budget for projection and construction ASAN Service center.

Ministry of Finance is to provide the financing.

News.Az

