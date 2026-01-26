President Aliyev meets Israeli foreign minister to discuss ties

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar in Baku on Monday to discuss prospects for advancing bilateral relations between the two countries.

The meeting addressed cooperation across a range of areas, including economic and trade ties, energy, tourism, and other fields. The sides also highlighted collaboration in agriculture, water resources management, high technologies, and artificial intelligence, noting that mutual visits and contacts at various levels play an important role in deepening relations, News.Az reports, citing the presidential website.

President Aliyev and Minister Sa’ar also underscored the role of the intergovernmental commission, noting that its latest meeting had been held recently.

Sa’ar said he was accompanied on the visit by representatives of major business and commercial circles and noted that the Azerbaijan–Israel business forum scheduled to take place during the visit would contribute to the further development of economic and trade relations. He also expressed gratitude to President Aliyev for the state-level support extended to the Jewish community in Azerbaijan.

The meeting included an exchange of views on other issues of mutual interest. The sides also recalled the recent meeting between the presidents of Azerbaijan and Israel in Davos, noting that key items on the bilateral agenda were discussed during that encounter.

