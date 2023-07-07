Bajram Begaj: Albania has always supported Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Albania has supported and will support long-term peace in the South Caucasus region, mediated by reliable partners and international organizations. Albania has always supported the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and the implementation of the Security Council resolutions,” President of Albania Bajram Begaj said in a press statement following an expanded meeting with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, News.Az reports.

“Even in the Western Balkan region, a dialogue is very important. So that we can see each other not through the grudges of the past, but through the possibilities of the future. I express my conviction that regional stability in Western Balkans is a necessary element. Kosovo and Serbia are negotiation parties in order to resolve any dispute and to build a new spirit of cooperation between each other. Respecting the argument both between themselves and then in international forums must be points of orientation toward sustainable peace,” the Albanian President noted.

“Prosperity, not conflict ought to be the guiding compass for bilateral and regional progress. The sooner something like this happen, the more beneficial it becomes for our people,” Bajram Begaj added.

News.Az