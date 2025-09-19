Baku and Kuala Lumpur explore cooperation opportunities

+ ↺ − 16 px

As part of her working visit to Malaysia, Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova met with the Mayor of Kuala Lumpur, Maimunah Mohd Sharif, who is also the former Executive Director of the UN Human Settlements Programme (UN-HABITAT).

During the meeting, the sides hailed the friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Malaysia, News.Az reports.

Highlighting the events and meetings she has held as part of the visit, Speaker Sahiba Gafarova emphasized that such contacts are crucial in further fostering ties between the countries and parliaments.

The Mayor of Kuala Lumpur recalled her trips to Azerbaijan and meetings with President Ilham Aliyev, and commended the progress of Azerbaijan and capital Baku. She also noted her participation in national urban forums in Aghdam and Zangilan as the Executive Director of the UN-HABITAT.

Maimunah Mohd Sharif hailed the infrastructure projects implemented in Aghdam, Zangilan and Fuzuli districts within a short period.

During the conversation, the parties also touched upon the prospects for cooperation between Baku and Kuala Lumpur, as well as other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az