Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation arrives in Malaysia for visit

A parliamentary delegation from Azerbaijan, headed by Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova, arrived in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, for a working visit.

As part of the visit, Sahiba Gafarova will take part in the session of the 46th General Assembly of the Asean Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA), News.Az reports citing AZERTAC.

The Azerbaijani Speaker is scheduled to address the session and hold a series of meetings with the heads of parliamentary delegations participating countries.


