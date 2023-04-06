Baku and Shusha to host 9th meeting of UNESCO National Commissions of TURKSOY member states

+ ↺ − 16 px

On April 7, Azerbaijan’s capital city of Baku will host the opening ceremony of the 9th meeting of the National Commissions for UNESCO of the TURKSOY Member States, News.Az reports.

The event will be co-organized by Azerbaijan’s National Commission for UNESCO under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY), ADA University and the Institute for Development and Diplomacy (IDD) of the University.

During the opening ceremony, the chairmanship of the National Commissions for UNESCO of TURKSOY member states will be transferred from Turkish National Commission for UNESCO to Azerbaijan’s National Commission for UNESCO.

The closing ceremony of the meeting, to be held in Shusha, the cultural capital of the Turkic world in 2023, will feature the adoption of the final declaration.

