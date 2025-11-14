Baku and Uzbekistan airports expand cooperation on modernisation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Baku’s Heydar Aliyev International Airport and Uzbekistan Airports are strengthening their cooperation to modernise airport infrastructure and integrate advanced digital and eco-friendly technologies.

Javlonbek Umarhodzhaev, chairman of Uzbekistan Airports, and Teymur Hasanov, director of Heydar Aliyev International Airport, discussed the initiative at the International Aviation and Logistics Forum in Tashkent, News.Az reports, citing local media.

In a joint statement, the sides said they reviewed ongoing upgrades in both countries, with a focus on energy-saving, environmentally friendly and digital solutions aimed at improving passenger comfort and safety. They noted that airport development is central to sustainable transport growth and enhances the transit potential of both Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan.

As part of the initiative, a delegation from Uzbekistan Airports is visiting Baku to study best practices and operational solutions for possible implementation at Uzbek airports.

News.Az