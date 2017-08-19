Baku: Armenian leadership responsible for targeting civilians during conflict

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Azerbaijan is one of the countries most affected by turning civilians into targets in the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict."

"In connection with August 19- World Humanitarian Day we support the UN Secretary-General's call titled 'civilians in conflicts are"#NotATarget'. Azerbaijan is one of the countries most affected by turning civilians into targets in the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict," Spokesman for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Hikmat Hajiyev has said on the August 19 - World Humanitarian Day.

"As a result of the ongoing war waged by Armenia against Azerbaijan, Armenia committed gross violations of the international humanitarian law by military crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide carried by Armenians against the civilian population of Azerbaijan deliberately and purposefully. This is evidenced by ethnic cleansing against more than one million Azerbaijani population, occupation of territories, Khojaly genocide and more than 4,000 Azerbaijanis still missing. Armenia is pursuing its barbaric policy by intentionally targeting civilians along the contact line of troops and Armenia-Azerbaijan border. As a result of these attacks by Armenia in April 2016, more than 30 civilians were wounded, and six including children were killed. The Armenian shelling of Alkhanli village of Fuzuli on July 4, 2017 killed Zahra Guliyeva and her grandmother and seriously wounded another civilian. Despite the sharp condemnation of this crime by the international community, Armenia has been the cause of another child's injury in recent days," he said.

According to him, the political and military leadership of Armenia is responsible for these crimes committed against the civilian population of Azerbaijan.

"As a result of Armenia's aggression against Azerbaijan during the first years of its independence, Azerbaijan faced the worst humanitarian catastrophe in Europe after the Second World War. Therefore, the World Humanitarian Day on August 19 is a sign of support for civilians suffering from conflicts. We appreciate the support of relevant UN structures and their staff who assisted the Azerbaijani refugees and internally displaced persons during that period," Hikmat Hajiyev said.

"Thanks to its development today, Azerbaijan supports international humanitarian missions, adhering to the principles of humanism. The projects of humanitarian aid and sustainable development are implemented on different continents with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Foreign Ministry's Agency of Support for International Development," he concluded.

News.Az

