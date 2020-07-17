Baku condemns biased statement by president of France’s Auvergne Rhône Alpes

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry on Friday made a statement strongly condemning the untrue and biased statement by Laurent Wauquiez, the president of the Regional Council of France’s Auvergne Rhône Alpes, regarding the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, including the military provocation committed by the Armenian armed forces on July 12.

The ministry noted that the signing of 10 cooperation charters betweenAuvergne Rhône Alpes, which is headed by pro-Armenian Laurent Wauquiez and is home to the largest Armenian community, and the illegal entity created in the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan clearly indicates Wauquiez’s biased attitude.

“The statement justifying the aggression of Armenia, which is keeping the internationally recognized territories of Azerbaijan under occupation by grossly violating international law, contradicts the spirit of Azerbaijan-France bilateral ties and seriously undermines the role of France as the OSCE Minsk Group co-chair.”

It further stressed that this statement also contradicts France’s obligations at the international, European, bilateral and national levels.

“The Azerbaijani side expects that France will take the necessary steps towards settling the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, as well as preventing some representatives of its elected bodies from carrying out any activities promoting the illegal entity in the occupied Azerbaijani territories,” the ministry added.

