Azerbaijan and Oman discuss energy cooperation

During the meeting, Shahbazov briefed his Omani counterpart on Azerbaijan’s long-standing experience in oil production, its important role in energy security as a natural gas supplier, and projects implemented in renewable energy production and export, News.Az reports.

The officials discussed the electricity, fibre-optic and hydrogen components of the Caspian–Black Sea–European Green Energy Corridor. They also exchanged views on the establishment of data centres, their power supply, and the promotion of investment in this area.

The meeting highlighted sustainable investment in Oman’s oil and gas sector, noting that the sector remains significant for both Oman and the global energy market over the long term.

The Omani minister noted that his country is investing in liquefied natural gas (LNG) production and aims to become a leading exporter in the region. He further stated that four large solar industrial parks are already operating in Oman, with a target to meet 40 per cent of its energy needs from renewable sources by 2040. He added that Oman plans to produce 1 million tonnes of green hydrogen by 2030.

The ministers agreed to define areas of cooperation within the framework of documents signed between the two countries in the oil and gas sector, as well as to assess opportunities for cooperation in the production of solar panels and wind turbines, and across the wider energy sector.