Baku discloses date of fourth charter flight for evacuation of Azerbaijanis from Ukraine

On the night of March 2-3, Azerbaijan will arrange the fourth charter flight to evacuate its citizens stranded in Ukraine due to the ongoing hostilities, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said at a briefing on Wednesday, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

Spokesperson Leyla Abdullayeva informed that more than 170 Azerbaijani nationals will be delivered home on a charter flight.

Under the instructions of President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL), from Wednesday on, will perform daily flights to evacuate Azerbaijanis stranded in Ukraine due to the ongoing conflict.

Boarding on the evacuation flights is free for the citizens of Azerbaijan.

News.Az