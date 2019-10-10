Baku-Dubai plane makes emergency landing in Iran's Shiraz

+ ↺ − 16 px

A B737 Flydubai flight from Baku to Dubai was forced to make an emergency landing at Shahid Dastgheyb Shiraz International Airport of Iran on Thursday, APA's Tehran bureau reports.

The passenger plane made an emergency landing due to a technical fault, Director of Public Relations at Fars Province Airports Ehsan Ostovar said.

He went on to say that all passengers on board are safe and sound.

The alternative fight is set to leave Shiraz at 17:45 on Thursday, the official stated.

News.Az

News.Az