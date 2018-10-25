Baku Forum highlights role of multiculturalism in ensuring stability

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 6th Baku International Humanitarian Forum has featured a breakout session on "The Policy of Multiculturalism as a Factor of Ensuring Stability in Society", according to AzerTag.

The first session was moderated by Etibar Najafov, Head of the Department of Interethnic Relations, Multiculturalism and Religious Affairs of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan. Speakers included Kamal Abdullayev, Chair of the Board of Trustees of Baku International Multiculturalism Centre and rector of Azerbaijan University of Languages, Mubariz Gurbanli, Chairman of the State Committee on Religious Associations of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Sheikh ul-Islam Haji Allahshukur Pashazada, Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Office, Azerbaijan, Sri-Sri Ravi Shankar, Spiritual leader of "The Art of Living Foundation", India, Aleksandar Bogdanovich, Minister of Culture of Montenegro, Hedva Ser - Goodwill Ambassador of UNESCO, UNESCO's Artist for Peace, Special Envoy for Cultural Diplomacy, France, Jannah Scott, Head of the Representation of the International Multiculturalism Centre in the USA, Advisor of Washington Law Association, USA, Kamila Aliyeva, Chair of social psychology department of Baku State University, Aleksandr Ishein, Archbishop of Baku and Azerbaijan Eparchy of the Russian Orthodox Church, Azerbaijan, Vladimir Fekete, Bishop of Municipa, Azerbaijan

The second session was moderated by Irina Kraeva, Rector of the Moscow State Linguistic University. It was addressed by Oleg Kuznetsov, Political analyst and public figure, Russian Federation, Arye Gut, Head of the Representation of Baku International Multiculturalism Centre in Israel and international relations expert, Israel, Birgit Weissgerber, Head of the Representation of Baku International Multiculturalism Centre in Dresden, Germany.

Participants of the session exchanged views on the case of Azerbaijan regarding the multiculturalism's impact on sustainable and inclusive development as well as the specifics of the Azerbaijani model of multiculturalism.

News.Az

News.Az