Baku Funicular to be put into service tomorrow

Baku Funicular to be put into service tomorrow

Repair works carried out in Baku Funicular have been concluded.

Report informs that after the long-term renovation the funicular will be put into service tomorrow - on November 1.

Notably, Baku funicular was built on the initiative of the State Prize laureate of the USSR, Honored Engineer Alish Lamberansky (1914-1999) and was put into operation on May 5, 1960. In the Soviet times, the carriages of Baku funicular were prepared by a special order in Kharkov and brought to the capital. Baku Funicular has been repaired twice - in 2001 and 2007.

