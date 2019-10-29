Baku holds event dedicated to 96th anniversary of establishment of Republic of Turkey (PHOTO)

An event dedicated to the 96th anniversary of the establishment of the Republic of Turkey was held in Baku on Oct. 29, Trend reports.

Speaker of the Azerbaijani parliament Ogtay Asadov, MPs, representatives of the diplomatic corps in Azerbaijan attended the event.

While delivering speech, Turkish ambassador to Azerbaijan Erkan Ozoral read out Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s letter addressed on the occasion of Republic Day.

October 29 is celebrated as Republic Day in Turkey.

