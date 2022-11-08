Baku holds march dedicated to Victory Day (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

A march accompanied by a military orchestra kicked off in Baku on the occasion of November 8 – Azerbaijan’s Victory Day, News.Az reports.

The march started from the Alley of Martyrs through the Flame Towers complex, Icharishahar metro station, Istiglaliyyat str., Azneft circle, and to Bahram Gur Monument.

Before the march, a moment's silence was observed for the martyrs.

The Victory march will take place on two routes: - Heydar Aliyev Palace - Bulbul Avenue - Nizami Cinema Center - Neftchilar Avenue - Azadlig square; - Huseyn Javid Park - Huseyn Javid Avenue - Parliament Avenue - Alley of Martyrs.

