Baku hosts 1st Forum of Azerbaijani Think Tanks

The First Forum of Azerbaijani Think Tanks kicked off in Baku on Wednesday.

The forum, organized by the Baku-based Center of Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center), aims to stimulate the activities of think tanks and ensure the establishment of regular communication and cooperation between state institutions and think tanks, News.Az reports.

Addressing the forum, MP Zahid Oruj called for the creation of a single platform of think tanks. He said that such a platform can create an opportunity for better cooperation between think tanks and experts.

Ambassador Alev Kilic, Director of the Turkish Center for Eurasian Studies, in his speech emphasized the great importance of the forum. He noted that this forum will pave the way for expansion of cooperation.

“The South Caucasus is becoming a strategic point in global geopolitics. Azerbaijan and Türkiye should act together in the region,” Kilic added.

Fariz Ismayilzade, Vice Rector of ADA University, touched upon the problems faced by think tanks.

The forum will feature panel sessions.

News.Az