Baku hosts 39th European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships

The 39th European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships has today started at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, News.Az reports.

Held under the motto "Shine like a star", the championships brings together gymnasts from 38 countries.

During the five-day Championships, gymnasts will perform in the Individual program (among seniors) and within Teams in Group Exercises (among juniors & seniors).

Individual gymnasts will present their performances in the All-Around & with separate Apparatus.

Azerbaijan’s hopes in the individual program are pinned Zohra Aghamirova, Alina Gozalova and Ilona Zeynalova, while Gullu Aghalarzade, Laman Alimuradova, Kamilla Aliyeva, Zeynab Hummatova, Yelyzaveta Luzan and Darya Sorokina will perform within the senior team in group exercises. Govhar Ibrahimova, Sakinakhanim Ismayilzada, Madina Aslanova, Ilaha Bahadirova, Ayan Sadigova and Zahra Jafarova will join the competitions among Junior Group Teams.

This is the 5th Europeans in Rhythmic Gymnastics organized by Azerbaijan. Baku hosted the Continental Championships in this Gymnastics discipline in 2007, 2009, 2014 and 2019.

The championships will run until May 21.

News.Az