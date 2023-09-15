Baku hosts 4th meeting of ECO Prosecutor Generals

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 4th meeting of the Prosecutors General of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) member states has been held at the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku, News.az reports.

The delegations led by the Deputy Secretary General of the Economic Cooperation Organization, the Prosecutor Generals of Türkiye, Uzbekistan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, as well as the delegations led by the Minister of Justice of Türkiye and the Deputy Prosecutor General of Turkmenistan participated in the high-level meeting.

Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev highlighted the legal reforms carried out under President Ilham Aliyev's leadership in Azerbaijan and the country’s successes in combatting all forms of crime.

A protocol and declaration on the results of the meeting were adopted at the event.

News.Az