Baku hosts awarding ceremony for Rhythmic Gymnastics European Championship winners among juniors

An awards ceremony was held for the winners and prize-winners of the 39th European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship among junior teams in group exercises at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, News.az reports.

The Israeli team took the first place in the all-around, the second place was taken by the team of Bulgaria, the third place was taken by the team of Azerbaijan.

In the program with five ropes, the first place was taken by the Bulgarian team, the second place - by the Israeli team, and the third - by the Italian team.

In exercises with five balls, the gold medal was won by the Bulgarian team, the silver medal - by the Israeli team, and the bronze medal - by the Azerbaijani team.

The awards were presented by Member of the Executive Committee of European Gymnastics Paolo Frising, Member of the Technical Committee for Rhythmic Gymnastics of European Gymnastics Alexandra Piscupescu, Minister of Defense Industry, President of the Azerbaijan Cycling Federation Madat Guliyev.

The 39th European Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics is being held on May 17-21 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. The gymnasts perform in the individual program (senior women) and in the group exercise program (juniors and seniors).

On the first day of the championship, junior teams perform in group exercises, which demonstrate programs with five jump ropes and five balls.

Competitions are held under the motto "Shine like a star". In general, 315 gymnasts (191 seniors, 124 juniors) will perform in the continental championship with the participation of rhythmic gymnastics stars from 38 countries.

News.Az