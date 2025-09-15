Baku hosts Distinguished Visitors Day for Eternal Brotherhood IV exercise

+ ↺ − 16 px

On September 15, the Distinguished Visitors Day of the Eternal Brotherhood - IV multinational joint special forces exercise took place in Baku, featuring special forces from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, Qatar, Türkiye, and Uzbekistan.

The ceremony was attended by the First Deputy Minister of Defense – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev, alongside other senior officials from the Ministry, News.Az reports via the Defense Ministry.

Additionally, high-ranking delegates from the participating countries and military attachés accredited in Azerbaijan were present.

Initially, information was provided on the general progress of the exercise, the purpose of the upcoming tasks, and the sequence of their implementation on a model of the area.

Subsequently, special operational tasks were accompanied at the training ground in interoperability with other types of troops.

The exercise concluded with parachute jumps featuring the flags of the participating countries.

The Chief of General Staff highly appreciated the progress of the exercise and the combat readiness of the military personnel, extending his best wishes for success in their future service endeavors.

It was emphasized that the exercise held strategic significance for the exchange of experience, enhancement of skills in coordinating joint operations, and the reinforcement of international security and regional peace through joint special operations conducted by the special forces of allied and friendly nations.

The Chief of General Staff presented gifts to representatives from relevant countries.

At the end, a solemn concert program was presented for the participants.

It is worth mentioning that delegations from Belarus, Italy, and Hungary participated in the Eternal Brotherhood - IV exercise as observers.

News.Az