Baku hosts “Fintex Summit 2025 – Financial Technologies Exhibition”

+ ↺ − 16 px

The “Fintex Summit 2025 – Financial Technologies Exhibition” is being held in Baku, News.Az reports.

The summit, organized jointly with the International Banking Forum, brings together industry leaders and regulatory bodies to shape the future of the financial sector in the region. As the region’s leading financial event, the summit promotes innovation, collaboration, and development, contributing to the sustainable progress of the financial sector.

Fintex Summit serves as an important platform for exchanging ideas and experiences on trends, digitalization, and evolving payment systems.

Around 300 international and regional organizations from the United States, the European Union, the CIS, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific regions are expected to participate in the event.

News.Az