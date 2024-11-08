Baku hosts fireworks display on Victory Day occasion
A festive concert and fireworks were organized in the Seaside National Park in Baku, Azerbaijan on the occasion of Victory Day, News.Az reports.
In honor of the fourth anniversary of the Victory in the 44-day war, Baku, including the Seaside National Park, as well as other parks and central streets, buildings, and balconies of houses were decorated with the Azerbaijani flag. On billboards, monitors and banners the emblem of "Kharibulbul" and Victory slogans can be seen.
Fireworks after the festive concert colored the sky of the city of Baku. The grandiose fireworks display was greeted with special enthusiasm by those present.
In honor of the fourth anniversary of the Victory in the 44-day war, Baku, including the Seaside National Park, as well as other parks and central streets, buildings, and balconies of houses were decorated with the Azerbaijani flag. On billboards, monitors and banners the emblem of "Kharibulbul" and Victory slogans can be seen.
Fireworks after the festive concert colored the sky of the city of Baku. The grandiose fireworks display was greeted with special enthusiasm by those present.