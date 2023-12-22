Baku hosts international conference on “Decolonization dialogues: Legacy, challenges and progress

+ ↺ − 16 px

Co-organized by the Parliamentary Network of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), the Baku Initiative Group (BIG), and the NAM Youth Organisation, an international conference on the theme “Decolonization dialogues: Legacy, challenges and progress" has been held in capital Baku, News.az reports.

The dignitaries present at the event included representatives from diplomatic missions accredited in Azerbaijan, parliamentarians, members of civil society, youth organizations and academic circles.

In their opening remarks, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) Rustam Mahmudov, Executive Director of the Baku Initiative Group (BIG) Abbas Abbasov and Secretary General of the Non-Aligned Movement Youth Organization Leyla Hasanova highlighted the progress of the decolonization process, the rise of neo-colonialism tendencies and the fight against them, the elimination of the colonial legacy, the positive role of the Non-Aligned Movement in these processes and the importance of collective efforts.

The conference featured panel discussions, where the participants discussed the continuing injustices and negative effects of the colonial legacy despite decades of struggle by a number of peoples.

The event participants provided insight into the history of colonialism, expressing regret over rising neocolonialism tendencies in the 21st century.

As the most memorable figure in the history of colonialism, France has been criticized for continuing its colonial policy in 13 overseas territories, ignoring the calls of international organizations, and grossly violating the fundamental norms and principles of international law and displaying double standards.

The conference participants commended Azerbaijan's special attention to this topic during the past period as the chairman of the Non-Aligned Movement.

The event also featured the screening of a video highlighting the struggles and difficulties faced by the countries and peoples who had experienced colonialism and currently suffering from it, as well as interviews with foreign experts on this topic.

News.Az