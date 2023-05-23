Baku hosts international conference on missing persons in First Karabakh War

+ ↺ − 16 px

The first international conference "Forensic Archaeology and Forensic Anthropology: Humanitarian Applications" kicked off in Baku on Tuesday, News.Az reports.

The conference was organized jointly by the State Commission for Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons of Azerbaijan, the Institute of Archaeology, Ethnography, and Anthropology of the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan (ANAS), and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

The main topic of discussion at the conference is related to the missing in the First Karabakh War.

News.Az