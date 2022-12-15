Baku hosts international forum dedicated to 10th anniversary of ASAN Service

+ ↺ − 16 px

An international forum on the topic “Path to Cutting-edge Governance: Moving Towards Sustainable and Innovative Public Services,” dedicated to the 10th anniversary of ASAN Service, kicked off in Baku.

The forum was organized by the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The event is aimed at contributing to innovations in the relevant field, based on Azerbaijan’s groundbreaking experience, as well as holding discussions on the application of modern technologies in the field of public services. About 50 guests from various countries, who are representatives of international organizations and platforms, as well as well-known companies specializing in innovations, are taking part in the forum.

The event started with a display of a video dedicated to the 10th anniversary of ASAN Service.

In the opening session of the event, Fuad Alasgarov, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, delivered the congratulatory letter of President Ilham Aliyev addressed to the participants of the Forum. The UN Under-Secretary-General for Economic and Social Affairs, Li Junhua, and United Nations Assistant Secretary-General, and the Executive Director of the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) Nikhil Seth addressed the forum through videoconferencing.

