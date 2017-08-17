Baku hosts meeting of US and Azerbaijani medical service experts

+ ↺ − 16 px

US European Command Medical Service experts visited Azerbaijan in order to have an expertise exchange and experience sharing with Azerbaijani Military nurses, according to Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry.

Within the scope of the visit the US and Azerbaijani colleagues discussed the topics which include field exercise demonstration, emergency medical treatment, limited primary medical care, force health protection, invasive core skills, combat trauma assessment and evacuation, continuum of military health care, evacuation of MASSCAL situations in a CBRN environment, refinement of ROLE 1 capabilities, triage and evacuation to a higher level of medical care.

News.Az

