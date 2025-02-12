Yandex metrika counter

Baku hosts official welcome ceremony for Somalian president

Photo: AZERTAC

An official welcome ceremony was held for Somalian President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, who arrived in Azerbaijan for an official visit.

A guard of honor was arranged for the Somali President in the square decorated with the national flags of both countries, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC. 

Ilham Aliyev, President of Azerbaijan, welcomed Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, President of Somalia.

The chief of the guard of honor reported to the Somali President.

The national anthems of the Federal Republic of Somalia and the Republic of Azerbaijan were played.

The guard of honor marched in front of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud to the accompaniment of a military march.

The Presidents posed for official photos.

