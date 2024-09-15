Baku hosts opening ceremony of Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2024

+ ↺ − 16 px

The opening ceremony of the 2024 Formula 1 Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix was held in Baku on Sunday, News.Az reports.

The national anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was played at the opening ceremony. The national anthem was performed by Nadir Rustamli, who represented Azerbaijan in the Eurovision 2022 song contest.The Formula 1 Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2024 started after the opening ceremony.

News.Az