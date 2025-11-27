Baku hosts OTS Media and Information Working Group meeting

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 12th meeting of the Media and Information Working Group of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) has started in Baku.

Delegates will review the implementation of the OTS Action Plan for 2025 and update it to reflect tasks planned for 2026, News.Az reports, citing local media.

The participants are also set to discuss the draft Communiqué, the final document from the 7th Meeting of Ministers and Senior Officials in charge of Media and Information, as well as proposals for the venue and dates of the next session.

