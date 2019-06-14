Baku hosts “Role of women of Turkic world in achieving Sustainable Development Goals” international conference

+ ↺ − 16 px

The international conference on the topic the "Role of women of the Turkic world in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals" has got underway in Baku.

Vice-Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Bahar Muradova, TurkPA Secretary General Altynbek Mamayusupov, Chairperson of the State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs Hijran Huseynova, UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan Ghulam Isaczai, President of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation Gunay Afandiyeva, as well as heads of delegations of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Turkey attended the opening ceremony of the conference, AzerTag reports.

In her remarks, Vice-Speaker Bahar Muradova highlighted the importance of the conference, emphasizing that the topics being discussed at the event cover both international issues and regional problems.

TurkPA Secretary General Altynbek Mamayusupov emphasized that Azerbaijan's First Vice-President, UNESCO and ISESCO Goodwill Ambassador Mehriban Aliyeva is at the forefront of the gender equality movement in the world and contributes to this area by her multifaceted activity. He noted that Azerbaijan granted women the right to vote even before many Western countries a century ago.

Chairperson of the State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs Hijran Huseynova said that there is an improved legal and regulatory framework for eliminating gender inequality in Azerbaijan. She hailed First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva’s special role in adopting adequate legislative frameworks in this regard.

News.Az

