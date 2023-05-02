Baku hosts “Shaping the Geopolitics of the Greater Eurasia: from Past to Present to Future” international conference

Baku hosts “Shaping the Geopolitics of the Greater Eurasia: from Past to Present to Future” international conference

The 4th international conference on “Shaping the Geopolitics of the Greater Eurasia: from Past to Present to Future” has today kicked off at ADA University, Baku.

The conference, dedicated to the 100th anniversary of national leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev, brings together up to 40 representatives from more than 30 countries, News.Az reports.

Rector of ADA University Ambassador Hafiz Pashayev, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan - Head of the Department of Economic Issues and Innovative Development Policy of the Presidential Administration Shahmar Movsumov, Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev, former US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State, Senate of the Supreme Assembly of Uzbekistan, former first deputy chairman of Uzbekistan’s Senate as well as other guests are attending the conference.

