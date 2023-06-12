Baku hosts state reception in honor of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and First Lady Emine Erdogan

+ ↺ − 16 px

A state reception has been hosted on behalf of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva in honor of President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who is on a state visit to Azerbaijan at the invitation of President Ilham Aliyev, and First Lady Emine Erdogan at the Gulustan Palace, Baku, News.az reports.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva welcomed President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan and First Lady Emine Erdogan.

The event continued with a concert.

