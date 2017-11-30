Baku hosts “Youth and religious communities: cooperation and development” conference

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Youth and religious communities: cooperation and development" conference has been held in Baku. The event was co-organized by the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations and the Youth Foundation under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Addressing the conference, chairman of the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations Mubariz Gurbanli highlighted tolerance traditions in the Azerbaijani society, AzerTag reports. He said that representatives of different nations and religions have always co-existed in an atmosphere of peace and friendship in Azerbaijan. “These values are one of the greatest assets of the Azerbaijani people.” He underlined the importance of instilling the values of tolerance and multiculturalism into young people.

Others speakers hailed Azerbaijan`s model of religious tolerance and pointed out young people`s role in raising the international community`s awareness of Azerbaijan`s achievements in the field of multiculturalism.

Executive director of the Youth Foundation Farhad Hajiyev, Chairman of the Council of Elders of Azerbaijan, MP Fattah Heydarov, leader of the Baku Mountain Jews Religious Community Milikh Yevdayev, Ordinary of the Roman Catholic Church's Apostolic Prefecture Vladimir Fekete, head of the Albanian Udi Christian Community Robert Mobili and chairman of ASAN Volunteers Youth Organization Bakhtiyar Islamov were among the attendees.

