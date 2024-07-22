Baku Initiative Group expresses support for Dutch colonies

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Executive Director of the Baku Initiative Group, Abbas Abbasov, has pledged support for Dutch colonies.

Speaking during a panel session held on the sidelines of the second Shusha Global Media Forum, Abbasov underlined the group's commitment to continuing its efforts in this direction and supporting the colonies' struggle for independence, News.Az reports.The II Shusha Global Media Forum brought together 150 foreign guests from 49 countries, including representatives from state news agencies of 34 countries, 12 international organizations and media structures, and 60 heads and representatives of local media.

News.Az