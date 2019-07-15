Baku International Centre of Multiculturalism launches 9th Summer School

+ ↺ − 16 px

The event was co-organized by Baku International Centre of Multiculturalism in partnership with UK-based A Common Word Among the Youth (ACWAY) and the Youth Foundation of Azerbaijan, AzerTag reports.

Addressing the Forum, Head of the Department of Interethnic Relations, Multiculturalism and Religious Affairs of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan Etibar Najafov highlighted Azerbaijani’s traditions of multiculturalism. He said that representatives of different religions and nationalities have peacefully lived in Azerbaijan for centuries.

Najafov also stressed the importance of the "Baku Process" initiated by President Ilham Aliyev, in terms of the development of intercultural dialogue.

Executive Director of Baku International Multiculturalism Centre Ravan Hasanov highlighted the Center’s activities towards promoting Azerbaijan’s multiculturalism worldwide.

Executive Director of the Youth Foundation of Azerbaijan Farid Jafarov said that multiculturalism and tolerance have historically been a way of life of the Azerbaijani people. He hailed the role of youth in promoting tolerance and multicultural values both in the country and abroad.

Director of ACWAY organization Rawaad Mahyub thanked the government of Azerbaijan and the Baku International Multiculturalism Center for the excellent organization of this important event.

Director of Stirling Foundation Edward Rowe praised the hospitality and tolerant environment in Azerbaijan.

The event then featured the screening of a promotional video entitled “Land of tolerance”.

BICM launches the International Summer and Winter Schools for students and researchers who are interested in enhancing and deepening their knowledge on Azerbaijani multiculturalism. This program provides a great opportunity to explore new topics regarding Azerbaijani multiculturalism and benefit from Azerbaijani experience to make progress in the study of multiculturalism in general.

The 9th International Multiculturalism Summer School, attended by students studying at local and foreign universities, will be launched in Oghuz, Sheki and Gabala districts of Azerbaijan along with Baku from 15 to 21 July. The forum will feature workshops and discussions on inter-religious and intercultural dialogue.

