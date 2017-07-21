Baku: No Azerbaijani citizens among victims of quake in Turkey and Greece

There are no Azerbaijani citizens among victims of the earthquake in Turkey and Greece.

Spokesman for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Hikmat Hajiyev told News.Az that the General Consulate of Azerbaijan Republic in Istanbul and the embassy in Greece maintain contacts with the respective bodies of Turkey and Greece. Any additional information will be made public.

